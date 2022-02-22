Woman who pleaded guilty sentenced for stabbing family member

Feb. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Beaverdale woman was sentenced to up to two years in jail for stabbing a male family member in August.

Tammy O'Donnell, 54, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats in January and was sentenced Tuesday to a maximum of 24 months in prison with credit for time served. Due to credit for time served, O'Donnell will serve time in an in-patient treatment center.

O'Donnell was also sentenced on a separate DUI charge that she will serve concurrently.

O'Donnell's attorney, Joseph Sutton, said the August incident was alcohol-fueled, noting that his client took responsibility for her actions. Sutton said she and the man recognized before the incident that they needed to get help.

When issuing her sentence, Judge Tamara R. Bernstein told O'Donnell that if she were to be before the court, she will serve jail time where Bernstein knows she can keep the public safe.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched for a stabbing along Jefferson Ave. on Aug.13.

The man told police that O'Donnell had stabbed him three times with a large knife — once in the face, once in his leg and once on his left hand, according to the affidavit.

According to police, the man had a small wound on his left hand, a slice on his face and a slice on his thigh.

He said he was napping and woke up with O'Donnell yelling at him, the complaint said.

The man told police that he saw a large knife in her hand, and she began to stab him while he was still sitting on the couch.

O'Donnell told police she stabbed the man because he was fighting with her, the complaint said.