Woman pleads to drug fraud

Sep. 5—A woman arrested Aug. 2 for prescription fraud and trafficking in Oxycodone bypassed a hearing in Cumberland County General Sessions Court, presentation of evidence against her before the grand jury, and pleaded guilty in Criminal Court just two weeks later.

Maggie Louise Bellflower, 35, address not available, is one of eight persons pleading guilty to an information in Criminal Court Aug. 19.

In the case of Bellflower, she was charged Aug. 2 with possession of Oxycodone for sale and/or delivery, prescription fraud, impersonation of a licensed professional and attempting to obtain Oxycodone by fraud.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies Kobe Cox and Nate Lewis were dispatched to an address off W. Creston Rd. after receiving a tip that elder abuse might be taken place in the form of someone taking a senior citizen's medication.

Deputies were then sent to the Red Roof Inn where they made contact with Bellflower's mother and later, Bellflower. During questioning, Bellflower admitted taking her mother's medication and in one instance, calling a local pharmacy under the guise of being a doctor to obtain prescription pills.

She also admitted to sending a fax to the same pharmacy on another occasion, order a refill of Oxycodone. She told deputies she was selling the drug.

During the investigation, deputies learned Bellflower was wanted by authorities in another state on an unknown charge with a $300,000 bond.

On Aug. 19, Bellflower appeared in Criminal Court with her court-appointed Public Defender and pleaded guilty to an information charging obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and received a two-year prison sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Fine and court costs were waived and Bellflower was expected to waive extradition to face the out-of-state charges.

In other cases on the docket, the following pleas by information were entered:

—Ronda Adams Burgess, 62, charged with theft of property of more than $10,000, pleaded guilty to an information to the charge and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation after qualifying for judicial diversion. Burgess is to pay $11,000 restitution to Dr. Jill Walner. The charge stems from stealing funds from a credit/debit card and online banking account after becoming upset over being dismissed, according to an arrest report filed Nov. 30, 2020. Date of offense was listed as Jan. 10, 2020.

Story continues

—Matthew Wayne Gates, 29, pleaded guilty to informations charging two counts of auto burglary, two counts of burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism. The charges stem from incidents occurring between Oct. 17, 2020 to July 20, 2022.

Gates received a total of four-years to serve in jail at 30% as a Range 1 offender and is credited with 183 days already served. Gates is to also pay $2,015 in restitution and is banned from contact with the victims.

The burglary cases involved break-ins at D&J Stone Co. and Silvera Stone Co.

—Jonny Dexter Ray Key, 48, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The sentence is to be served concurrently with unrelated sentences in Fentress and Putnam counties. The charge stems from being in possession of a crashed Dodge truck that had been reported stolen on June 27, 2020.

—Kevin Lynn Keyes, 54, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and delivery and received an eight-year sentence with one year to serve in prison and the balance on supervised probation, concurrent with a probation violation sentence in General Sessions Court. The charge stems from a probation search at a Plateau Rd. residence on June 10.

—James David Matthews, 33, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent and received a seven-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with fine and court costs waived. The sentence will be served at 75% if probation is violated. The charge stems from a July 15 arrest by sheriff's deputies.

—Christopher Brian Noe, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received an eight-year sentence with credit for 86 days already served and the balance on supervised probation. The charge stems from a June 20, 2019 arrest by Crossville Police.

—Donnie Ray Smith, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging introduction of contraband into a penal institution and received a four-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The charge stems from a May 19 incident when Smith was taken to the jail to serve jail time and was found in possession of morphine during a search. Smith has applied for Drug and Treatment Court incarceration.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com