Woman pleads in drug-related death of Lima man

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 10—LIMA — The second of two people charged with providing the illegal drugs that killed 59-year-old Dino Gerdeman at the Lima Travelodge motel last May pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday.

Kaelonda Peoples-Fuqua, 20, of Lima, entered a guilty plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court to an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, as part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 36 months when she is sentenced April 21.

Peoples-Fuqua was indicted by a grand jury last July on charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs following Gerdeman's death at a motel on Lima's east side. Prosecutors dismissed the manslaughter charge as part of the plea deal.

According to court records, Lima Police Department officers responded shortly after midnight May 27 to Room 252 at the Travelodge motel, 805 S. Leonard Ave., in reference to a female causing a disturbance. Upon their arrival, police located several people inside the room along with a deceased male, identified as Gerdeman.

Peoples-Fuqua reportedly admitted to police that she had set up a party at the motel for Gerdeman's birthday. She also admitted purchasing drugs and furnishing them to the victim. A search of Gerdeman's phone reportedly revealed selfie photos of Peoples-Fuqua "with Dino, who appears to be deceased in the pictures," according to court documents.

Last month Dejean Lucas, also charged in Gerdeman's death, accepted a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to second-degree felony counts of corrupting another with drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, along with a third-degree felony count of possession of heroin. Lucas faces a minimum of eight years in prison when he is sentenced April 1.

