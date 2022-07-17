Woman pleads guilty in 2019 crash that killed beloved Anson County teacher

Nearly three years after a beloved teacher was killed in a crash in Anson County, the woman who caused the crash has pleaded guilty, authorities confirm.

Authorities said Bethany Haywood pleaded guilty to felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired for her role in the 2019 crash that killed Anson High School teacher Dr. Kimberly Ingold.

The crash happened on September 7, 2019 along North Carolina Highway 27. Troopers said Haywood, the driver of a small tanker truck, fell asleep while driving and sideswiped another car traveling in the opposite lane. Then, the tanker crossed the center line and hit the car Ingold was driving.

Ingold was killed in the crash, troopers said.

This week, Haywood was sentenced to 36 months of probation for each charge, with five of those months to be served immediately, authorities said. If she violates probation, she’ll spend 64 to 89 months in prison, according to the Montgomery County clerk of court.

