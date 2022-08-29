Woman pleads guilty in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

A woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February.

Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty for the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman wanted in deadly hit-and-run

Pittsburgh police officers were flagged down by two women who directed them to a man laying in the road around 11 p.m.

They told police he had been struck by a vehicle which drove off. They provided a description of the vehicle and a BOLO was put out.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

According to court documents, police found evidence on the scene including a purse with a Port Authority Card with the name of Ausha Brown.

Additionally, witnesses identified Brown through Facebook pictures and security video placed Brown at the scene in her black Expedition.

The man, identified as Von Washington, 31, of Pittsburgh, was taken to the hospital in critical condition by paramedics where he later died.

RELATED >> Man left for dead on Homewood street after hit and run

Police were able to determine through text messages that Washington accused Brown of seeing other people.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of third degree murder and one count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 28, 2022.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Artemis I launch: Scheduled moon rocket launch scrubbed Commanders RB Brian Robinson shot twice after attempted robbery Recall alert: Metal fragments prompt recall of select Market Pantry cookies sold at Target VIDEO: Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts