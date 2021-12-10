Woman pleads guilty in ag extension case

Dec. 9—ALBIA — A woman accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from the Monroe County Agricultural Extension Office has entered a guilty plea.

Madison Kahoe, of Albia, entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree theft on Tuesday. She had previously pled not guilty to the charges. A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 18.

A filing from Kahoe's attorney Nicole Aeilts says Kahoe is seeking a deferred judgment as part of plea negotiations with prosecutors. A deferred judgment allows defendants to avoid jail time and eventually have the charges wiped from their criminal record if they meet certain probation conditions set by the court.

She was charged after a special audit investigation from the Iowa Auditor's Office detailed misappropriations in the Monroe County Agricultural Extension office, where she worked as a part-time office assistant. Over a three-year period, the report alleges that Kahoe stole $81,536.04.

The Monroe County Attorney's Office charged Kahoe with first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct.

According to the special audit investigation, Kahoe was caught by officials with the extension office in mid-2020, and after she was questioned about it she stopped showing up for work and was eventually terminated.

The auditor's office found multiple PayPal transfers from the extension's credit cards to Kahoe's bank account, as well as personal purchases made with extension's credit cards on the online retailer Amazon.

Amazon purchases included big-ticket items like a $1,799 storage shed, as well as $600 on an Amazon gift card, and smaller items like Slim Jims, books and cashew nuts. In all, they totaled $8,770.97.

Transfers to her bank account via PayPal totaled $69,151.31.

The alleged fraud slipped by officials because Kahoe received the credit card statements and was responsible for reviewing charges and ensuring supporting documentation was provided.

