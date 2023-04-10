Woman pleads guilty in apartment fire case

Apr. 10—A woman has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in connection with trying to burn down her then-downtown Meadville apartment in October 2022.

Diane M. Limbaugh pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Mark Stevens to charges of risking a catastrophe, obstructing emergency services and injuring or tampering with fire equipment.

Limbaugh, 57, was charged by Meadville Police Department with the Oct. 8 fire at her apartment at 303 1/2 Chestnut St.

Police initially charged Limbaugh with arson, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, tampering with fire equipment, obstructing emergency services, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meadville Central Fire Department and city police were called to the second-floor apartment around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance and smoke coming from the apartment, according to court documents.

Authorities found Limbaugh in the smoke-filled apartment, but she wouldn't leave until officers escorted her out, the arrest affidavit filed in the case said. Limbaugh told police that she had been burning a wallet on the apartment stove.

Authorities found Limbaugh had damaged and removed three smoke alarms from the apartment and that is why they were not going off.

Her apartment was in a building that is part of a row of buildings that are attached and were occupied at the time, the affidavit said.

Limbaugh remains lodged in the county jail in lieu of $2,500 awaiting sentencing on May 24.