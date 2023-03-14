Woman pleads guilty to armed robbery that resulted in death of man she met at gentleman’s club

A California woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery that resulted in a man’s death in 2021, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

Katerena Abella Bedjan met the victim while she was auditioning to be an adult entertainer in North Myrtle Beach, according to a statement.

Bedjan, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles.

Bedjan met the 49-year old North Carolina man, whose name was not listed in the statement, in October of 2021 while she was auditioning at Thee Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach. She and the victim made an arrangement in which he was going to pay her to spend the weekend with him in Myrtle Beach.

At the same time, Bedjan was texting a co-defendant, Leo Watkins, to let him know that the person she was spending the weekend with would have cash and was an easy target for a robbery, the statement said.

Bedjan notified Watkins that she and the victim were in her car located off Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach. Watkins arrived a short time later and approached the vehicle.

Watkins opened the door and tried to take the victim’s wallet. When the victim struggled, Watkins fired one gunshot, which led to the victim’s death, the statement said.

Watkins’ case is pending and he faces charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. His case will be heard at a later date.