Woman pleads guilty in arson case

Dec. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of attempting to torch a house over a domestic dispute pleaded guilty Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Appearing via Zoom from the county jail, 45-year-old Rachel S. Mitchell entered a guilty plea to one count of third-degree arson and one count of second-degree burglary.

Per the deal, two counts of wanton endangerment were lumped in with the arson charge.

In exchange for her plea, Mitchell was sentenced to five years in prison, however, she would serve only 90 days in jail and serve the balance of that time on probation.

She is also forbidden contact with the victim and will have to pay $6,500 in restitution.

Mitchell tried to burn a home on Evans Street in Ashland on June 9.