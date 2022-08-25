Aug. 25—Woman pleads guilty to attacking police officers during riot at U.S. Capitol

A Morganfield woman who was arrested in Owensboro in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the incident.

Shelly Stallings, 43, of Morganfield pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, inferring with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or area with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's office of the District of Columbia says Stallings sprayed a "chemical irritant" at police officers as officers attempted to keep people away from the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol.

The riot erupted as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. One police officer died in the riot, numerous other officers were injured and members of Congress had to flee and hide when rioters protesting President Donald Trump's election loss stormed the Capitol and attacked officers.

Stallings was charged earlier this year. The release says during the riot, Stallings was with her husband, Peter J. Schwartz, who was charged shortly after the riot with forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

Schawartz, who has an Owensboro address, was arrested in Pennsylvania about one month after the riots. Schwartz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Stallings faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the charge of assaulting officers and a maximum of 36 additional years on the other charges.

The investigation into the riot is ongoing.

