Woman pleads guilty after authorities accuse her of sex trafficking 17-year-old relative to be raped by police chief

A West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to an offense related to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old female relative by a local police chief in June 2020 in exchange for money, according to the Justice Department.

Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking a minor after twice agreeing to present the young girl to co-defendant Larry Allen Clay Jr., 57, for sexual intercourse, according to court documents and statements.

"At the time, Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department," the Justice Department said.

The woman admitted Clay paid her $100 for the first occasion and $50 was promised for the second time, according to the Justice Department's statement.

"Naylor-Legg faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced on December 9, 2021," the statement read. "She will also be required to register as a sex offender."

Clay is charged with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion and sex trafficking of a minor via coercion. He pleaded not guilty in May.

Clay's trial will take place on Nov. 9, 2021. His lawyer declined to comment, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

"This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse," according to the Justice Department.

