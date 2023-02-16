Woman pleads guilty to being intoxicated in collision that killed two in East Peoria

A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to being intoxicated when her car collided with two pedestrians in East Peoria, killing them.

Stephanie Melgoza, 24, entered a "blind" plea, or one without any agreement, to two counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of aggravated reckless driving. The plea now means she now faces at least six and possibly up to 28 years behind bars when she's sentenced on April 27 by Judge Tim Cusack in Tazewell County.

"I believe it was in my client's best interest that she had to admit that she was in the wrong and we have the utmost respect to maintain the dignity of the people who died in this tragic accident," Kevin Sullivan, Melgoza's attorney, said. "I hope the court will take into consideration all of my client's positive attributes she has exhibited throughout her life in reaching what is a fair and yet appropriate sentence in this case."

Melgoza was behind the wheel of her Dodge Dart on April 10, 2022, when she struck Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and Paul Prowant, 55, of Seattle. Both died at the scene after they were struck in the 3300 block of North Main Street around 10:15 p.m.

According to a probable cause statement filed last year in court, an East Peoria police officer arrived on the scene to find Melgoza's car with heavy front-end damage. The officer reported she had slurred speech and red, watery eyes. There was a strong odor of alcohol as well, he reported.

She admitted, the statement said, to driving about 40 mph in a 30-mph zone and striking a person. Officers found a baggie of cannabis, a hitter pipe and an open bottle of Tito's vodka in the Dart. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene.

Melgoza, a 2022 Bradley graduate who lives in Farmington, remains free on bond pending her sentencing.

The most serious charge in her case is the aggravated DUI, which carries a prison term of at least three years and a maximum of 14 years. Because two people were killed, Melgoza could be sentenced to consecutive sentences.

She must serve at least 85% of any sentence imposed. There is a chance she could get probation, but she must show “extraordinary circumstances” as to why a judge should not send her to prison. That’s different from most crimes, as the burden is on Melgoza to show why she should get probation.

