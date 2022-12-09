Woman pleads guilty in burglary

Dec. 9—WESTWOOD — An Ashland woman accused of burglarizing a home back in June pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges in Boyd County Circuit Court.

During the investigation into the burglary on Hi-Line Drive, Boyd County deputies also uncovered a motorbike reported stolen in 2021.

Toni Bobbitt, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to a third-degree burglary charge (a reduction from second-degree burglary) and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

In exchange for the guilty plea, she would be placed on probation for three years, with three years of prison time hanging over her head.

According to court records, Bobbitt was spotted by a neighbor to the Hi-Line Drive burglary loading up a pickup truck and driving off.

