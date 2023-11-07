Woman pleads guilty in case of boy found in suitcase in Indiana, mother still on the loose

More than a year after the body of a young boy was found inside a suitcase in southern Indiana, one woman has entered into a guilty plea for her role in his death, while the mother of the boy is still on the loose.

Cairo Jordan, 5, was found April 16, 2022, in a heavily wooded area in Washington County, Indiana, northwest of Louisville. His body was inside a distinctive suitcase with "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" painted on its shell.

Police identified Cairo six months after he was found and alleged two women — Cairo's mother and her friend — were responsible for his death and abandonment in the woods. The friend — Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana — was arrested in October and pleaded guilty this month to conspiracy to commit murder.

Details regarding the stipulations of the plea were not immediately available. Coleman's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

An unidentified boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found inside this suitcase Saturday, April 16 in Washington County, Indiana. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

Police are still searching for Cairo's mom, 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson of Atlanta.

In April, a year after Cairo's was found, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the investigation into Anderson's whereabouts was still ongoing.

"We still believe she is out west, possibly still in (Los Angeles) and maybe also in Las Vegas at times," Huls said.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is believed to weigh about 135 pounds, according to police. Police believe she was last seen in Los Angeles but she is known to travel. During the first six months after Cairo's death, investigators said she had been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston.

Both Anderson and Coleman published several social media posts that referred to a child as a "demon" and "an avatar playing a character" ahead of Cairo's death, according to Coleman's arrest affidavit. At one point, Anderson is alleged to have written a post that referred to writing a "book about living with a demonic child."

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls held up a photo of Dejuane Ludie Anderson who has been charged in connection to the death of her son Cairo Jordan, who was 5 at the time, during a press conference at the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post in Sellersburg, In. on Oct. 26, 2022.

Fingerprints belonging to Coleman and Anderson were found on contents within the suitcase and phones owned by the women were found to have been in the areas where Cairo's body was found, police said. Additionally, RiverLink data found a car owned by Anderson crossed a bridge between Louisville and southern Indiana the day the body was recovered.

Huls said Cairo died due to an electrolyte imbalance "most likely caused by gastroenteritis, which in common laymans' terms would be vomiting and diarrhea. And that resulted in dehydration."

Community members in Washington County organized a funeral and burial service for Cairo two months after he was found. His final resting place is at Crown Hill Cemetery, marked by a black headstone, adorned with an angel and the words "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God." His full name was later added once police announced his identity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in Cairo Jordan case