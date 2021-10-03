Woman pleads guilty in connection with fatal OD

Oct. 3—ASHLAND — A Flatwoods woman will serve two years probation in connection with a 2019 fatal overdose.

Rhonda Crooks, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree wanton endangerment and one count of public intoxication, both misdemeanors. Crooks was originally charged in 2020 with first-degree wanton endangerment, a felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.

Crooks will serve two years probation — one year supervised — and two months of house arrest in connection with the April 2019 incident.

She will also have to surrender her nursing license — court records show at the time of the incident, she was an ICU nurse at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Prior to accepting the plea, Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis asked if the victim's family found the agreement acceptable. The victim's mother told the judge she did.

According to a criminal citation, Crooks and the victim were found overdosing on April 11, 2019, in the parking lot of Scope Towers in Ashland. Crooks came out of her overdose and gave police the runaround, admitted she had snorted a line of heroin, took three painkillers and drank three beers, records show.

Crooks told police the victim had gone into an overdose as a result of drug use, but she was unable to pick him up off the ground and drive him to the hospital, records show.

Instead, Crooks called a friend to bring water and call 911, records show.

The victim was given Narcan at the scene and taken to King's Daughter's Medical Center, where records show medical staff believed he was braindead. The man died nearly three weeks later.

While initially charged with public intoxication, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Crooks on a sole charge of first-degree wanton endangerment in February 2020. In September 2020, her misdemeanor and felony cases were combined.

If Crooks does not abide by the terms of her plea agreement, she faces one year at the county jail.

