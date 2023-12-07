Woman pleads guilty in crash that kills 2

Dec. 6—An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty in Worth County District Court tied to the crash in July 2022 near Kensett that killed two people, including her 3-year-old son.

Maggie Jo Harvey, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence in the death of John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea. Additional counts of homicide by vehicle and child endangerment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Police stated Harvey was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on U.S. Highway 65 a half mile north of Kensett July 29, 2022, when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by Hinderscheid.

After the impact, the Avalon came to a rest in the west ditch, and the Chrysler rolled, coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway, where it was struck by a northbound semi, causing it to spin in the roadway and come to rest in the west ditch.

In addition to Hinderscheid, Harvey's son, Thielen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood, also died. Harvey was also injured. The report stated Fausnaugh, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was listed as not wearing his seat belt.

Harvey reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .127, according to authorities.

Harvey is slated to be sentenced Jan. 22.