Woman pleads guilty to defrauding $22M from AHCCCS; forfeits luxury cars and jewelry

A Mesa woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after authorities say she defrauded the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System — the state’s Medicaid agency — out of over $22 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release that 42-year-old Diana Marie Moore billed AHCCCS for patient services it didn’t actually provide between January 2020 and January 2023, with some billings involving patients who were dead or incarcerated at the time.

Authorities said Moore owned two behavioral health counseling services, Harmony Family Services and Harmony Family Services II, and applied for a third behavioral health counseling service called Logan Family Health.

All three were approved to be medical providers for AHCCCS, though Moore did not disclose a prior felony conviction, which is required.

Authorities say Moore obtained identification numbers from patients who stayed at a facility for a single day, and then falsely claimed to have provided services for them eight or more hours a day, five days a week over multiple months.

The Attorney’s Office said a wire fraud conviction carries a max sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 while a money laundering conviction has a max sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

It added that Moore agreed to forfeit four residences, seven luxury vehicles and over 100 other items that include jewelry, artwork and designer clothing.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Sept. 18.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman pleads guilty to defrauding over $22 million from AHCCCS