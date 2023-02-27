Woman pleads guilty to drug charges on her birthday

Feb. 27—ANDERSON — Just before a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury was empaneled, an Anderson woman entered pleas of guilty to a felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Kristin Elaine Furnish, 38, 1300 block of West First Street, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Furnish entered the pleas on her birthday with a plea agreement, and Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for March 24. She faces a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Furnish was arrested by Chesterfield police in November 2021 after being observed driving left of the center lane along West Main Street.

Officer Grant Stephens said in the probable cause affidavit that Furnish was traveling from 20 to 25 mph in a 45-mph zone.

At times, Furnish's car completely went into the oncoming traffic lane and slowly veered back into the proper travel lane.

During the traffic stop, Furnish had problems doing sobriety checks.

Inside the vehicle, Stephens found multiple bags containing a crystallike substance, plastic bags and a scale in a backpack.

Furnish said at the time of her arrest that she didn't know the items were there and that she was given $20 by an unknown male in Muncie to drop the backpack off in Anderson.

Inside the backpack, officers found mail addressed to Furnish, and she had no explanation for how the mail got in the backpack.

The bags contained 76.3 grams of methamphetamine (more than 2.5 ounces) and 61.8 grams of marijuana (more than 2 ounces).

