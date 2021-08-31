Woman pleads guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy

Aug. 31—ASHLAND — A woman accused of driving during a rolling shootout with Ohio authorities in January 2020 pleaded guilty to federal drug charges last week.

Amanda Cochran pleaded guilty Aug. 27 for her part in an eight-person, two state drug trafficking conspiracy, making her the seventh co-conspirator to cop to the meth and heroin ring.

Cochran entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, one count of possession with the intent to distribute meth and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

Cochran is accused of slinging ice and dope with Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Steven Lindsey, Paul E. Hart, Joshua Gamble and John Knotts.

According to her plea agreement, Baise hit the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force radar in January 2020, leading to his arrest on state drug trafficking charges in Ashland. While awaiting trial in state court (which would eventually lead to a federal indictment), investigators implicated the other parties to the dope ring via jailhouse calls, according to court records.

Officers eventually traced the supply up to Dayton, Ohio, one of the pass-through towns for the Detroit drug game.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Cochran and Knotts were driving just north of Portsmouth with guns, 13 grams of heroin and 64 grams of meth, according to her plea agreement. When an Ohio State Patrol trooper tried to pull them over, Knotts began firing while Cochran sped away, records show.

The chase wound up going through Portsmouth and ending when officers shot Cochran and wounded her in Greenup County, records show.

Cochran is due in for sentencing on Dec. 6, where she faces between five and 40 years in prison on each of the meth charges and up to 20 years in prison on the heroin rap.

Gamble remains the lone man standing now in the case — earlier this summer, he was prepared to take a guilty plea, but backed out at the last minute. He was arrested in August 2020 at his home in Wurtland after officers turned up guns and rugs during a raid, records show.

Gamble is scheduled for trial on Sept. 20 — on Sunday his lawyer filed for a 45- to 60-day continuance, citing a trial schedule.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com