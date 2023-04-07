Woman pleads guilty to exposing kids to drugs in Delmont home

Apr. 6—A former Penn Township woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail after she pleaded guilty to exposing two children to illegal drugs at a Delmont home.

Courtney N. Cline, 31, now of Duquesne, pleaded guilty to drug possession and two counts of child endangerment. According to court records, police claimed Cline had crystal methamphetamine and needles sit out in the open at a Stotler Drive home where a 12-year girl and an 8-year-old boy lived.

Authorities said the home had for months been suspected as being a location for drug sales and where multiple arrests were made in 2021.

Delmont police, a month before Cline was charged, arrested two people after they stopped a car that left the Stotler Drive house. Police found eight ounces of methamphetamine, 100 vape cartridges loaded with THC and needles, inside the car.

Police received tip about the drugs and children in the home and when investigators initially attempted to conduct a welfare check inside residence they were refused entry by Cline, authorities said.

Prosecutors dismissed two drug related offenses against Cline as part of Thursday's plea deal.

Cline, who has been in jail and is currently awaiting disposition on another drug-related case, was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger to serve at least nine months behind bars. The judge ordered Cline to be paroled to an inpatient drug rehabilitation facility.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .