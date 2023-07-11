Woman pleads guilty in fatal Las Cruces DWI crash on Roadrunner

A woman awaits sentencing after she pleaded guilty on Monday to allegations that she drove drunk and killed a man.

Iliana Salayandia, 32, was indicted on one count of homicide by vehicle, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, driving on the wrong side of the road, and two other traffic charges. A judge dismissed the tampering charge in December 2022 before Salayandia pled guilty to the other charges, including the homicide charge, on July 10, 2023.

The incident took the life of John Signore Jr., 80, on Dec. 2, 2021. According to an online obituary, Signore was a Marine veteran born in Massachusetts. He and his wife moved to Las Cruces after retiring from running his own business for several years.

John Robert Signore Jr.

Police said Signore was driving a Lexus sedan southbound on Roadrunner when Salayandia's Dodge Nitro collided with him. Police said in the affidavit that Salayandia traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of Roadrunner Parkway near Mars Avenue when she hit Signore. Police also said that Salayandia got up to about 60 mph on Roadrunner, where the posted speed limit is 35.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they initially did not suspect Salayandia was intoxicated. They said she wore a face mask and told officers she'd had only one margarita a few hours before the crash. Later, a toxicology report administered six hours after the crash found Salayandia's blood alcohol content was at 0.10. The legal limit in New Mexico is 0.08.

Police also accused Salayandia of trying to obfuscate her blood alcohol content. They said she asked a first responder to administer an IV Bolus – which would introduce saline into her blood system diluting the amount of alcohol visible to tests.

Salayandia was arrested and charged in March 2022. Now, after more than a year, Salayandia's guilty plea will be followed by sentencing. That hearing is scheduled for September. It's unclear from court records whether Salayandia will face prison time. She could face up to 15 years for the homicide by vehicle charge.

