Woman pleads guilty to federal charges connected to identity theft

A woman pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to stealing the identities of several young women in the Miami Valley and using them to commit various types of fraud, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman facing federal charges in connection to identity theft

Tiffany Lewis, 29 of Dayton, was arrested by federal agents in September and pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated identity theft.

She stole the identities of two area women and used their information in March and April 2021 to obtain around $8,000 in personal loans from Lendmark, according to court documents.

Lewis cashed out the the loans at Checksmart locations in Fairborn and Monroe and was photographed at each location.

Court documents showed Lewis also stole a third identity to commit various acts of fraud, using it to obtain a fake Ohio driver’s license and car loan for approximately $48,000.

She rented trucks from a U-Haul in Dayton and one was discovered at Lewis’ residence to have been spray-painted black.

Lewis also wrote fraudulent checks at a Menards in Fairborn of at least $3,500, the DOJ said in a news release.

She was questioned at the store by a Fairborn police officer and Lewis presented her fake driver’s license which was flagged as fraudulent in the office’s computer.

As part of the plea, the parties have recommended a sentence of two-years in prison, according to the DOJ.

Lewis has agreed to pay restitution as follows:

$7,999 to Lendmark

$67,800 to U-Haul

$47,596 to CarMax

$3,590.50 to Menards







