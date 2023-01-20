Woman pleads guilty in Galt hit-and-run DUI

Jan. 20—GALT — A Rancho Murieta woman who struck a Galt teenager with her vehicle while driving intoxicated last March has pleaded guilty to felony charges related to a hit and run.

The Galt Police Department on Thursday announced that 29-year-old Devin Calderon pled guilty to DUI causing bodily injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, and hit and run resulting in bodily injury.

Calderon pled to the charges in Sacramento County Superior Court on Tuesday, police said.

During the late evening hours of March 14, Galt resident Angel Renteria was walking her dog along Ayers Lane when she was struck by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

When Galt officers arrived on scene, they found the 16-year-old Renteria in the roadway and bleeding from a head wound.

As officers and paramedics were attending to Renteria, police said a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Calderon collided with the rear of a Galt police vehicle.

California Highway Patrol was called to the scene to investigate the collision, and it was determined that Calderon was driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was subsequently arrested by CHP officers.

While investigating the hit and run, Galt officers found evidence that appeared to be related to the same white Dodge Ram pickup," police said.

After an extensive investigation, Galt police determined that Calderon was involved in both the hit and run and the collision, and she was arrested on Aug. 30.

According to a GoFundMe created by Renteria's mother, the teen returned home in late August after spending five months in the hospital.

Renteria suffered permanent severe brain injury, among other injuries, and has been described as being minimally conscious and in a coma-like state.

Kelly Carr was forced to leave a career as a mental health nurse to care for her daughter. In November, Carr said her daughter was working hard to hold her own head up, rolling from side to side.

Calderon is scheduled to be sentenced in late March at the Sacramento County Courthouse, 720 9th St.