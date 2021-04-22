Woman pleads guilty to hate crimes for running down children

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail is Nicole Poole Franklin. Franklin has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children two years ago because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group. Franklin, entered the pleas Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children in separate attacks because of their races. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)
·2 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group.

Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children in separate attacks because of their races. She pleaded guilty Monday to two state counts of attempted murder in the same Dec. 9, 2019, attacks, the Des Moines Register reported.

Prosecutors said Franklin intentionally jumped a curb in Des Moines that afternoon and struck a Black 12-year-old boy, injuring one of his legs. During her hearing Wednesday, Poole said she thought the boy was of Middle Eastern descent and was a member of IS.

Minutes later, Franklin ran down a 14-year-old Latina girl on a sidewalk, leaving her with injuries for which she was hospitalized for two days. Police said Franklin told them she hit the girl because “she is Mexican.” About an hour later, Franklin was arrested at a local gas station, where officers say she had thrown items at a clerk while yelling racial slurs at him and other customers.

Franklin has said she is schizophrenic and has post-traumatic stress disorder. Last year, a judge ruled that she wasn't mentally competent to stand trial, but she was later restored to mental competency and ordered to face trial.

The federal counts carry a possible life prison sentence, but prosecutors recommended that Franklin be sentenced to 27 years behind bars and that her federal sentence be served at the same time as her state sentence. On the state counts, Franklin faces up to 25 years on each attempted murder count. It wasn't clear if other state counts, including hate crimes, would be dropped as part as her guilty plea in state court, the Register reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Foster

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Teen viciously beaten because he identified suspect in Fort Worth holdup, mother says

    The attack occurred on Easter Sunday in far north Fort Worth.

  • 'We made a mistake': Ford promises sick leave benefits, makes an emotional plea to the people in Ontario after harsh criticism

    In a virtual press conference, Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologized to the public for the measures that the province brought into effect last week, including restrictions to outdoor recreational facilities and increasing policing powers. "Last Friday, in response to extremely troubling modelling that told us we could see well over 15,000 cases a day, we moved fast to put measures in place to reduce mobility, but we moved too fast," Ford said. "I know that some of those measures, especially around enforcement, they went too far."

  • Gemma Chan, Susie Lau Call Out British Newspaper for ‘Trivializing’ Prince Philip’s ‘Casual Racism’

    Fashion blogger and journalist Susie Lau and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan have called out the Sunday Times for playing down the “casual racism” in its tribute article to the late Prince Philip, who died earlier this month at 99 years old. The Sunday Times published a front page report one day after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 18, saying the British public "secretly enjoyed" the late Duke of Edinburgh’s racist comments, according to Insider. Lau, known as @susiebubble on Instagram, posted about the catch on the social media platform while listing an extensive compilation of reasons why she is demanding "a retraction and apology for the piece," alongside ESEA Network members Ying Suen, Anny Ma, and Ruth Lie.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • Southern California man charged with hate crime in attack on elderly Asian couple

    Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, is alleged to have punched the couple in a park Sunday, and he's under investigation in the verbal harassment of an Olympic athlete.

  • Paris Hilton Gets a Kiss from Fiancé Carter Reum During Sweet Date Night Out: 'My Love'

    "He always makes me feel like a #Princess! 👸🏼," Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram of fiancé Carter Reum

  • SZA Just Showed Off Her Abs In New Bikini Pics, And Her Famous Fans Are Not Okay

    "Wowww show me your ways 😭😍😍," singer Chloe Bailey commented.

  • The 2nd victim in the Tesla crash in Texas has been named. Elon Musk and police still don't agree if the car was driving itself.

    The 69-year-old Everette Talbot, an engineer, was named as the second victim. The mystery of who was behind the wheel is still unsolved.

  • Man Who Harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai Arrested After Assaulting Elderly Couple in OC Park

    A man who was filmed harassing Olympic athlete Sakura Kokumai weeks ago in Orange County has been arrested after also allegedly attacking an elderly Korean American couple in the same location. Michael Vivona, 25, was apprehended by Orange police for punching a 79-year-old man and 80-year-old woman in their faces at Grijalva Park on Sunday evening, LA Times reported. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • CNN’s Don Lemon calls out Tucker Carlson for 'meltdown' over Chauvin verdict

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson was called out on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon Wednesday for his reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd. Tuesday following the verdict, Carlson railed against the decision, claiming the jury only voted to acquit because they were scared. Carlson later became confrontational and abruptly ended an interview with a former New York City deputy sheriff who criticized Chauvin, and said the verdict was just. “George Floyd's brother Philonise tells CNN Derek Chauvin's conviction is historic. Attorney Ben Crump calls it a victory for equal justice. But that’s not what Fox viewers heard from Tucker Carlson,” Lemon said. “He had a meltdown over the verdict, accusing jurors of caving, afraid riots would break out if they acquitted Chauvin. Seriously.” Lemon later said he believes Carlson’s rhetoric is all about ratings and nothing more. “I don’t buy the political aspirations thing,” Lemon said, “I just think this is just about wanting more ratings and power in television. But, you know, I could be wrong. I just think it’s a ratings grift. That’s it.”

  • Missouri lawmaker physically, sexually abused his kids, House ethics panel says

    The Missouri House could vote to expel Kansas City-area Rep. Rick Roeber as soon as Wednesday.

  • 5 genius accessories to make your phone more earth-friendly — all 25 percent off!

    Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.

  • High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

    After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices on Thursday moved the other way. The case is important because it marks a break with the court's previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court. The Supreme Court had previously said that those sentences should be rare.

  • The livestream launch of the MyPillowGuy's "free speech" social media site is a glorious disaster, everyone

    We’re on Day Two of Mike Lindell’s livestream “launch” of Frank, the MAGA cultist MyPillow CEO’s new “free speech” “social media” “platform.” We feel compelled to use so many quotations because there are many addendums to that statement. “Launch” is being generous, given that technical difficulties made it initially impossible for visitors to sign up for the service—Mike blames this on Antifa hackers, for what it’s worth (which is nothing). “Free speech” needs an asterisk, too, because Lindell at one point alleged, “You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.” So there’s that. “Social media” also needs clarification, because: see “launch.”

  • Dolphins hold grudges: Scientists discover mammals will only help those who have come to their aid

    Dolphins hold grudges, scientists have discovered, as they will only help those who have come to their aid in the past. The marine mammals, believed to be one of the most intelligent animals, form social groups and friendships based on a history of co-operative behaviour which is similar to humans, according to University of Bristol researchers. If a dolphin helps a fellow group member when it's in danger, that comrade is likely to return the favour, they found. This goodwill extends to dolphins which have helped a fellow group member. However, if a dolphin shirks their responsibility and swims away, and the dolphin in danger survives to remember the incident, they will not help that negligent member in the future – suggesting they hold a grudge. The findings are based on 30 years of observations of Bottlenose dolphins living in Shark Bay, Western Australia. Drones were flown above dolphin groups and their behaviour was recorded. Dr Stephanie King, from Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Social animals can possess sophisticated ways of classifying relationships with members of the same species. "In our own society, we use social knowledge to classify individuals into meaningful groups, like sports teams and political allies. "Bottlenose dolphins form the most complex alliances outside humans, and we wanted to know how they classify these relationships."

  • 43 new charges filed against suspect in Colorado supermarket mass shooting

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was arrested after allegedly killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’