Woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run that left Greenville pedestrian dead

A Greenville woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run resulting in the death of Brittany Langley Lawson who was struck and killed on Augusta Street in 2021.

Veronica Tharp, 38, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for hit-and-run involving death, 25 years for burglary first degree and 10 years for reckless homicide, Greenville County Judge G.D. “Doc” Morgan, Jr. told the courtroom Tuesday.

Tharp will serve out her sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Morgan said.

Scott Lawson and his wife Brittany Lawson who was killed walking with her dog Chloe, a Goldendoodle along with their two kids.

On June 2, 2021, Lawson, 38, kissed her two children, Harrison, 4, and Hampton, 1, for the last time and told them she loved them and would see them in the morning, according to Scott Lawson, Brittany Lawson's husband.

That following morning, Scott Lawson, told her to be safe and that he loved her before her routine morning run with their Goldendoodle, Chloe.

While on her run on Augusta Street near Augusta Place at about 7:15 a.m. that late spring day, Lawson and her dog were struck by an SUV that ran off the roadway and crossed onto the sidewalk.

After striking Lawson, Tharp ran from the scene. Tharp also tried to alter her appearance by changing her clothes, Deputy Solicitor William McMaster said.

While in custody in the Greenville County Detention Center, Tharp's calls were monitored. She admitted to family members that she operated the vehicle that resulted in the death of Lawson, McMaster said.

Candle lit vigil for Brittany Lawson, who was killed May 29, 2021 when an SUV struck her and her dog while running on Augusta Street.

In a tear-filled courtroom, Tharp said she wanted to take full responsibility for her actions that led to Lawson's death.

"I'm sorry I took someone so special away from the world. I'm the cause of the family's loss. I'm sorry my stupidity and drug addiction led us here today," Tharp said to the court Tuesday.

Following Lawson's death, Scott Lawson said he said his son now needs therapy for being in the same room when the Greenville County Coroner's Office told him about his wife's death.

"My son consistently asks me when he and his sister die, can he go to heaven and see his mom," Lawson said.

Courtney Tollison, Brittany's cousin, who represented the family during the hearing said Harrison, Brittany Lawson's son, exhibits her steady, calm demeanor while her daughter, Hampton, shows early signs of her fearlessness and looks just like her.

