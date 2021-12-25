Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide





A former Boston College student on Thursday pleaded guilty to manslaughter over her role in her boyfriend's 2019 suicide and received a suspended jail sentence and probation, CNN reports.

Inyoung You was previously charged over the death of her boyfriend Alexander Urtula after it was determined that she sent him several text messages that encouraged his actions.

Among the more than 47,000 text messages You sent Urtula in the two months leading up to his death were hundreds that instructed him to kill himself. Urtula jumped off from the roof of a parking garage on May 20, 2019 while You was present, CNN notes.

You will avoid a 2.5 year prison sentence if she adheres to the terms of her parole, as outlined by Judge Robert Ullmann of Suffolk County Superior Court. In addition to 300 hours of community service, You will be required to continue mental health treatment and is forbidden from profiting in any way off of her boyfriend's death.

"I just ask that you make every possible effort to live your life in a way that honors the memory of Alexander," Ullmann told You after her sentencing.

A statement released by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office in October 2019 painted You as abusive and manipulative towards Urtula.

"You made demands and threats with the understanding that she had complete and total control over Mr. Urtula both mentally and emotionally," the statement read. "You was aware of his spiraling depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by her abuse. Even still, she continued to encourage Mr. Urtula to take his own life."

You's sentencing follows that of Michelle Carter, who in 2017 was sentenced to prison for involuntary manslaughter for also encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself. She was released in 2020 for good behavior.