Woman pleads guilty in kidnapping, murder of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson

The woman who police say kidnapped and killed 2-year-old Nalani Johnson has pleaded guilty.

Sharena Nancy pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping.

She has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Previous story: Woman accused of kidnapping, killing little girl to stand trial

Police say Nancy killed Johnson and abandoned her body in a park in Indiana County back in August 2019. Nancy had apparently been dating the little girl’s father, and abducted her following an argument.

