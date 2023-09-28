Woman pleads guilty after killing coworker at Hickory plant, leading 6-month search

A woman accused of killing her coworker at a Hickory furniture plant and then leading authorities on a monthslong manhunt has pleaded guilty.

Tangela Parker is accused of killing Michelle Marlow in January 2021. Parker and her husband, Eric Parker, were arrested in August 2021 after eluding authorities for six months.

Authorities said Tangela Parker shot Marlow on Jan. 13, 2021 at TCS Designs in Hickory a few days after a workplace dispute. She then fled the state with her husband, who also worked at the plant.

The Parkers spent months on the run before U.S. Marshals caught up with them at a home in Phoenix, Arizona. Authorities said the couple had changed their appearance and were living under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

Marshals said the couple was very resilient -- even panhandling and begging for money after leaving North Carolina.

Investigators said the couple fled in their Honda CRV, living for 11 weeks in their car and taking odd jobs, including working at a ranch, to survive. They had changed the tag on their Honda and had found a room on Craigslist and were renting it at the time of their arrest.

