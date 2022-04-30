Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge; husband, 82, stabbed 192 times in Dayton

Apr. 29—A Dayton woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the June 2020 stabbing death of her 82-year-old husband.

Vivian Lanette Mims, 65, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a bill of information for involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced to 11 years in prison and received 680 days of jailtime credit, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Bobby L. Mims died June 16, 2020, from multiple stab wounds, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said. An autopsy revealed he was stabbed 192 times.

Vivian Mims was indicted the following week for two counts each of murder and felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications after Dayton police responded around 3 p.m. June 16 to a vehicle at the intersection of Main and Locust streets after a man said his mother killed his father, who was in the back seat of a parked car.

The son told detectives that when he arrived his mother said, "I did it this time," court documents stated.

When police arrived, Vivian Mims was trying to ingest bleach.

"The officers forced their way into the car to prevent the female from causing additional harm to herself," Dayton police Sgt. Mike Godsey said at the time.

A detective found the knife used in the stabbing in Vivian Mims' purse, which she was holding when police arrived, according to court documents.

It was not the first time Mims was convicted of stabbing her husband.

She was accused of using a knife on Jan. 9, 2013, to cause serious injury to Bobby Mims in Englewood, municipal and county court records show.

Vivian Mims originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but later pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and the second count was dismissed.

She was sentenced to five years of community control, which ended early, in May 2016.