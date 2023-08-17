Woman pleads guilty to murder, robbery of man shot and left in Leavenworth County ditch

A Leavenworth woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a rural Leavenworth County ditch four years ago.

Patricia J. Perkins, 37, entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and robbery in the killing of Travis A. Doughty, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Perkins was part of a plot with two others to rob Doughty, and was ultimately assigned as the getaway driver. Together, prosecutors say, they lured him out under false pretenses, drove him to a rural area near Oak Mills Road and shot him.

Authorities discovered Doughty’s body March 12, 2019.

One of the alleged co-conspirators died “under circumstances unrelated to this case,” according to prosecutors.

In a statement Wednesday, County Attorney Todd Thompson said law enforcement “did a great job in putting this case together” and authorities “still have more to do.”

Of the guilty plea, Thompson added: “If you play a role in a crime, you are still responsible for the crime.”