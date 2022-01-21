Woman pleads guilty for overdose death of Mankato man

Jan. 20—MANKATO — A woman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for supplying drugs that caused the overdose death of a Mankato man in 2020.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 22, formerly of New Prague, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder in Blue Earth County District Court.

Miller provided the drugs that led to the death of 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh on May 21, 2020. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said Miller gave Krogh a pill that was supposed to contain oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl, a much deadlier opioid.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the task force found Krogh's body in a Mankato apartment.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of third-degree sale of drugs against Miller was dismissed.

The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office said a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered by the court and Miller's sentencing is scheduled for June 27.