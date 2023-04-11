Woman pleads guilty to pretending to be immigration official, defrauding migrants

An El Paso woman accused of falsely claiming to be a federal immigration official in order to defraud migrants pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges in federal court.

Ana Maria Hernandez, 53, falsely presented herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and would charge a "substantial fee" to undocumented migrants and their family members to have their immigration applications processed, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

Officials said she never worked for the agency and did not work to help the migrants.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of impersonating an employee of the United States. U.S. Magistrate Judge Miguel Torres presided over the plea hearing, which was held at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Hernandez allegedly acted as an immigration employee and would request documents from the victims to aid them in changing their immigration status.

She targeted victims who wished to adjust their immigration status or that of their relatives or friends, according to a federal indictment.

Hernandez "represented herself to be familiar with immigration matters to the victims using terms reflecting her knowledge of the immigration system, the federal agencies, and the locations where legitimate immigration matters are handled," the indictment states.

She allegedly met with victims via phone calls, text messages, emails and through in-person meetings.

The victims would give the documents to Hernandez. She would then do nothing with them but charge the victims a fee, officials said.

In exchange for her services, Hernandez had the victims pay her in cash, money orders and bank wire transfers.

Hernandez "amassed thousands of dollars of unexplained wealth within the 18 months coinciding with her fraudulent activity," officials said.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez made more than $17,500 in the fraud scheme, including more than $10,000 from one victim.

The alleged scheme occurred between February 2020 to September 2020.

She was arrested Jan. 23 in connection with the fraud allegations.

After her arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas and the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division began receiving calls from dozens of potential victims in Hernandez’s fraud scheme, officials said.

A sentencing date has not been set.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charges and three years for the impersonation charge.

