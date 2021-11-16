Woman pleads guilty to robbery plot that led to murder of a Baltimore mother and her 7-year-old son in 2015

Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
·5 min read

A friend of a woman who was killed in 2015 along with her 7-year-old son in Southwest Baltimore pleaded guilty to federal charges that she helped set up a drug robbery that led to the murders, according to a plea agreement outlined Tuesday.

Kiara Haynes, 27, admitted that she helped plot a robbery of Jennifer Jeffrey in May 2015, including acquiring a gun used in the crime and taking a cut of stolen heroin afterward. Haynes carried out the plot just two months after attending Jeffrey’s bachelorette party according to the plea, which provided new details of murders.

Haynes was charged last year along with Andre Briscoe, who federal prosecutors say carried out the killing of Jeffrey and also killed her son, Kester “Tony” Browne at their home in the Uplands neighborhood. Briscoe has pleaded not guilty.

The case went unsolved for years, until federal prosecutors brought charges against the two in September 2020. Haynes was charged in June of this year with use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime causing the death of a person.

Haynes’ plea agreement includes three pages of new allegations about the killings.

According to the plea, Haynes had known Jeffrey since they were teenagers, and when Jeffrey married her child’s father in March 2015, Haynes took part in the bachelorette party in Cambridge, Md.

Jeffrey and unnamed conspirator began supplying heroin to a second unnamed co-conspirator she afmet at the bachelorette party, the plea says. Jeffrey and Haynes travelled together from Baltimore to Cambridge “several times a week” so that Jeffrey could provide the second person with heroin, the plea says.

But Haynes and Jeffrey had a falling out in the beginning of May 2015, in part, because Jeffrey was pressuring Haynes to pay $20 that she owed for Percocet, according to court records.

“At the time, Haynes had little money and had seen Jeffrey making large sums of cash from Jeffrey’s drug trafficking activities,” the plea says.

On May 12, one of the drug partners was arrested, and in an effort to raise bail money, Jeffrey asked Briscoe and the second co-conspirator to help sell heroin that she was holding.

Briscoe saw an opportunity, prosecutors say. Two weeks later, Briscoe told Haynes that he was planning to rob and kill Jeffrey, according to the plea.

“Briscoe confirmed to Haynes his intention to kill not only Jeffrey but also the minor victim if the minor victim were present at the time of the robbery,” the plea says. “Haynes offered to help Briscoe obtain a gun.”

Prosecutors say Haynes called an incarcerated relative on a recorded jail line and said she needed a gun so Briscoe could rob Jeffrey. She promised to give the relative “like 30″ grams of the stolen heroin.

Haynes said on the recording that she knew someone - Jeffery - with a large stash of heroin to sell and that she was “just gonna take it.”

The inmate said he’d have someone on standby “so when you’re done you can give,” him his share and return the weapon.

After acquiring a .45 caliber firearm, Briscoe went to hang out at Jeffrey’s home, and stayed overnight. He knew Tony was not feeling well and had not gone to school that day. Briscoe returned to Haynes’ apartment, picked up the gun, and went back to Jeffrey’s home.

“Briscoe returned to Haynes’ apartment after the murders with the gun and a bag of heroin,” the plea says. “When Haynes asked Briscoe what had happened, Briscoe told Haynes that Jeffrey and her son were lying dead on the kitchen floor.”

Browne had been shot in the head and mouth, and Briscoe is charged with killing the boy to prevent him from talking to law enforcement.

Briscoe gave Haynes a bag of heroin as her cut of Jeffrey’s drugs, the plea says.

The bodies were not found until the next day.

By that time, Briscoe had weighed the heroin and determined it to be worth $8,000, returned the gun and gave Haynes a portion of heroin to give to her relative who provided the weapon. Haynes also got her own cut of the drugs, which the plea says she sold for “pocket money.”

The plea says that Haynes met with Baltimore Police detectives in May of 2015, as well as with the ATF in February 2020 and with representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other federal law enforcement agencies in July 2020. She testified before a grand jury on July 22, 2020.

Her plea says she was “not fully truthful” in her accounts provided during those meetings.

Jeffrey’s family previously has disputed that she was involved with drug trafficking. Her brother said that she knew people involved with drugs and was “enamored with the fast life,” but he disputed that she personally dealt drugs. Jeffrey had received a nursing certification just months before her death and was applying to work in the health care industry, her brother said.

He also pointed to her positive impact on her son, who was a standout student and was learning to speak Chinese.

The case was eligible for the federal death penalty, but the U.S. Attorney General notified the defendants in September that they would not seek the death penalty.

Briscoe attorney told The Sun last year that his client disputes his involvement in the killing, and says he was on the Eastern Shore at the time they believe the shootings took place. He is scheduled for a three-week jury trial in May.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missing teen found dead in Palm Beach Gardens, police say

    Ryan Rogers was last seen leaving his home Monday with his bicycle. He did not come home.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Insane: Thieves smash diamond case with hammers, stealing nearly everything

    Concord police said nine thieves invaded an East Bay jewelry store wielding hammers to crack the display cases. The suspects made off with nearly everything.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Former Boy Scout leader facing rape charge after investigation

    A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape after the Boy Scouts of America asked the Lafayette Sheriff's Office for an investigation.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.