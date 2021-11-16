Woman pleads guilty to robbery plot that led to murder of a Baltimore mother and her 7-year-old son in 2015

A friend of a woman who was killed in 2015 along with her 7-year-old son in Southwest Baltimore pleaded guilty to federal charges that she helped set up a drug robbery that led to the murders, according to a plea agreement outlined Tuesday.

Kiara Haynes, 27, admitted that she helped plot a robbery of Jennifer Jeffrey in May 2015, including acquiring a gun used in the crime and taking a cut of stolen heroin afterward. Haynes carried out the plot just two months after attending Jeffrey’s bachelorette party according to the plea, which provided new details of murders.

Haynes was charged last year along with Andre Briscoe, who federal prosecutors say carried out the killing of Jeffrey and also killed her son, Kester “Tony” Browne at their home in the Uplands neighborhood. Briscoe has pleaded not guilty.

The case went unsolved for years, until federal prosecutors brought charges against the two in September 2020. Haynes was charged in June of this year with use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime causing the death of a person.

Haynes’ plea agreement includes three pages of new allegations about the killings.

According to the plea, Haynes had known Jeffrey since they were teenagers, and when Jeffrey married her child’s father in March 2015, Haynes took part in the bachelorette party in Cambridge, Md.

Jeffrey and unnamed conspirator began supplying heroin to a second unnamed co-conspirator she afmet at the bachelorette party, the plea says. Jeffrey and Haynes travelled together from Baltimore to Cambridge “several times a week” so that Jeffrey could provide the second person with heroin, the plea says.

But Haynes and Jeffrey had a falling out in the beginning of May 2015, in part, because Jeffrey was pressuring Haynes to pay $20 that she owed for Percocet, according to court records.

“At the time, Haynes had little money and had seen Jeffrey making large sums of cash from Jeffrey’s drug trafficking activities,” the plea says.

On May 12, one of the drug partners was arrested, and in an effort to raise bail money, Jeffrey asked Briscoe and the second co-conspirator to help sell heroin that she was holding.

Briscoe saw an opportunity, prosecutors say. Two weeks later, Briscoe told Haynes that he was planning to rob and kill Jeffrey, according to the plea.

“Briscoe confirmed to Haynes his intention to kill not only Jeffrey but also the minor victim if the minor victim were present at the time of the robbery,” the plea says. “Haynes offered to help Briscoe obtain a gun.”

Prosecutors say Haynes called an incarcerated relative on a recorded jail line and said she needed a gun so Briscoe could rob Jeffrey. She promised to give the relative “like 30″ grams of the stolen heroin.

Haynes said on the recording that she knew someone - Jeffery - with a large stash of heroin to sell and that she was “just gonna take it.”

The inmate said he’d have someone on standby “so when you’re done you can give,” him his share and return the weapon.

After acquiring a .45 caliber firearm, Briscoe went to hang out at Jeffrey’s home, and stayed overnight. He knew Tony was not feeling well and had not gone to school that day. Briscoe returned to Haynes’ apartment, picked up the gun, and went back to Jeffrey’s home.

“Briscoe returned to Haynes’ apartment after the murders with the gun and a bag of heroin,” the plea says. “When Haynes asked Briscoe what had happened, Briscoe told Haynes that Jeffrey and her son were lying dead on the kitchen floor.”

Browne had been shot in the head and mouth, and Briscoe is charged with killing the boy to prevent him from talking to law enforcement.

Briscoe gave Haynes a bag of heroin as her cut of Jeffrey’s drugs, the plea says.

The bodies were not found until the next day.

By that time, Briscoe had weighed the heroin and determined it to be worth $8,000, returned the gun and gave Haynes a portion of heroin to give to her relative who provided the weapon. Haynes also got her own cut of the drugs, which the plea says she sold for “pocket money.”

The plea says that Haynes met with Baltimore Police detectives in May of 2015, as well as with the ATF in February 2020 and with representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other federal law enforcement agencies in July 2020. She testified before a grand jury on July 22, 2020.

Her plea says she was “not fully truthful” in her accounts provided during those meetings.

Jeffrey’s family previously has disputed that she was involved with drug trafficking. Her brother said that she knew people involved with drugs and was “enamored with the fast life,” but he disputed that she personally dealt drugs. Jeffrey had received a nursing certification just months before her death and was applying to work in the health care industry, her brother said.

He also pointed to her positive impact on her son, who was a standout student and was learning to speak Chinese.

The case was eligible for the federal death penalty, but the U.S. Attorney General notified the defendants in September that they would not seek the death penalty.

Briscoe attorney told The Sun last year that his client disputes his involvement in the killing, and says he was on the Eastern Shore at the time they believe the shootings took place. He is scheduled for a three-week jury trial in May.