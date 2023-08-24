Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal crash

An Imlay City woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday for a drunk driving crash that killed a passenger in her vehicle.

In addition to second-degree murder, Maygan Pitonyak pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Four misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The plea deal came hours after St. Clair Circuit Judge Daniel Damman denied two defense motions to limit the evidence St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Deegan could present to a jury.

The crash happened in December on Capac Road in Berlin Township when Pitonyak, 20, attempted to pass another driver and sideswiped them. The occupants of both vehicles had been drinking, using fake IDs because they were underage, the St. Clair County Sheriff Department has said.

Hunter Thorner, 20, died on Jan. 13 from injuries sustained in the crash. Pitonyak was charged in February.

Defense attorney Joseph Kosmala argued for two motions Wednesday morning, one to limit discussion of Pitonyak's previous convictions for drunk and reckless driving, and one to prevent the use of statements she made to police while hospitalized.

For the first motion, Kosmala argued sharing Pitonyak's previous convictions, which includes five incidents between October 2020 and August 2022, would bias jurors against her and lead them to judge her for her history instead of the evidence.

"There is no instruction you can give the jury to move that from their minds," Kosmala said.

Deegan argued, however, that the previous incidents were necessary to show Pitonyak had acted with reckless disregard, and that she would have been aware of the risks of drunk driving based on her previous experience. Deegan also cited previous case law in which a defendant's criminal history was allowed to establish reckless disregard.

"She has knowledge that when she drinks and gets behind the wheel of a car, she endangers others," Deegan said.

Damman agreed with Deegan that the evidentiary value of Pitonyak's history outweighed the risk of prejudice by the jury. He did forbid the prosecutor from including one incident of the five incidents because there was no indication Pitonyak had been driving recklessly at that time.

The second motion was over whether an officer should have read Pitonyak her Miranda rights before talking to her at the hospital.

Typically, police only need to read a suspect their Miranda rights, including the right to an attorney and the right to remain silent, if they are in police custody.

Kosmala argued that since Pitonyak was in a hospital bed unable to move or leave, she was effectively in police custody when the officer asked her about the crash.

Damman also rejected this argument, ruling that police had not arrested her when she left the hospital and citing previous court rulings that being hospitalized did not constitute police custody.

Pitonyak is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 4 in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal crash