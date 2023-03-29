Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

Mar. 29—PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and two other charges relating to the March 2022 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield.

Isis Wallace, 23, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a plea hearing. Wallace pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

Wallace will be sentenced to 50 years in the West Virginia Penitentiary, and she will not be eligible for parole until she serves at least 15 years of her sentence, Cochran said.

The 13-year-old girl was struck by a single bullet fired from a vehicle Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks, were using on March 23, 2022, at the intersection of Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield.

Nichole Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit murder, Cochran said. Her trial is set for May 30 this year. She is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

Cochran said after the plea hearing that since Wallace's co-defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty, he could not comment any further about the case except to say that given the facts of the case and the legal issues involved, his office, law enforcement and the family believe this is the proper manner in which to handle Wallace's involvement in the case, and is in the public's best interest as well.

Wallace will be held in the Southern Regional Jail until she is sentenced on June 2.