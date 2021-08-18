Woman pleads guilty in shooting of estranged husband

Aug. 17—JANESVILLE — A woman who shot her estranged husband in the face in Janesville in 2019 pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Nova Rickelmann, 44, of Monona, formerly Nova T. Suarez, would spend 10 years in prison under the terms of a plea agreement.

Rickelmann and her former husband finalized their divorce in November, court records indicate.

Rickelmann was charged in 2019 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide while armed as an act of domestic violence, which carries a maximum sentence of 65 years.

In court Tuesday, charges were amended to first-degree reckless injury while armed and discharging a firearm towards a vehicle, both as acts of domestic violence.

The first charge carries a maximum 30 years in the correctional system, the second 12 years.

The plea agreement calls for the prosecution to recommend no more than 10 years of initial confinement but does not limit the years of extended supervision. On the second charge, the prosecution and defense attorneys recommend probation.

Judge Barbara McCrory does not have to follow the recommendations when she sentences Rickelmann on Oct. 29.

According to the criminal complaint, Suarez' husband went to an ATM at 1545 Center Ave. to get cash to pay a babysitter, he heard a honk, and he saw Suarez pull up next to him on the passenger side.

Suarez told him "I told you so," and he heard a loud bang, saw blood and realized he had been shot in the face, according to the complaint.

He was able to run to a nearby convenience store for help.

The complaint suggests Suarez used a shotgun. A prosecutor said at an earlier hearing that the birdshot went through a window, and the victim was wearing glasses, which prevented more serious injury.

The victim told police he believes Suarez was upset about custody arrangements for their three children.