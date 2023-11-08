Woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands from customers at a Tulare credit union

A Kings County woman could spend 30 years in federal prison for stealing money from her customers at a Tulare credit union.

Esther Andrade Olson, 49, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $60,000 from multiple accounts at the credit union, where she worked as an assistant branch manager, according to the U.S. Attorney Office.

Olson began working at the credit union in 2005 and was promoted to assistant branch manager in 2019. From July to August 2022, she made several unauthorized withdrawals from four members’ accounts, according to court documents.

Olson made the withdrawals while helping other customers at the teller window. FBI investigators say she did this to make it appear as though she had a legitimate reason to access the credit union’s cash stores.

When confronted by credit union staff, Olson said that one of the victims was “doing some remodeling,” but told another employee that she was “done” and abruptly resigned from her position, U.S. attorney officials said.

It's unclear what alerted Olson's coworkers to her scheme. The DOJ was unavailable for comment before deadline.

Investigators said that Olson spent most of the stolen money on the popular social media application, TikTok. She was gifting money to an out of state Tiktoker, who had thousands of followers, and promoting herself on the app, federal prosecutors said.

Olson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4. She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Her actual punishment, though, will be based on her cooperation and past.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman stole thousands from customers at Tulare credit union: DOJ