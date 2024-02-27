Woman pleads guilty after teen shoots self with gun at Trotwood group home

Feb. 26—A woman who brought a loaded gun last March to a Trotwood group home where a teen resident shot and wounded herself faces up to three years in prison.

Matia A. Terrell, 37, of Jefferson Twp. is scheduled to be sentenced March 20 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to felony endangering children.

"Terrell is accused of taking a loaded firearm to a Trotwood group home, which was located by one of the teenage residents who shot herself in the stomach," Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

The teen survived the March 18, 2023, self-inflicted gunshot, he said.

Terrell remains free awaiting sentencing.