Woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl from Mexico

Feb. 29—ALPINE — A Mexican national has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Pecos to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Sandra Araceli Diaz Vazquez, 37, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was suspected of delivering narcotics within the U.S. On Dec. 5, 2023, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 20 near Colorado City after observing Diaz Vazquez commit two moving violations. Vazquez consented to a vehicle search, which resulted in the discovery of approximately 20.2 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5.6 kilograms of fentanyl concealed within the fuel tank.

Vazquez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29 and faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

HSI and the 32nd Judicial District Attorney's Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.