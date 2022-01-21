A woman faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to criminal charges in the fatal crash of an Assumption Parish resident.

Latasha Hicks, 46, of St. James, pleaded guilty Wednesday to DWI third offense and vehicular homicide. The negotiated guilty pleas resulted from an agreement Hicks made with prosecutors, officials said.

Hicks was involved in a fatal crash on March 15, 2020, that claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros of Pierre Part.

More: Assumption Parish man killed in two-vehicle crash

Prosecutors said the crash occurred when Hicks was out on bail with an active warrant for her arrest in connection with a 2012 DWI arrest in Ascension Parish.

A 2007 Ford Edge driven by Hicks was traveling west around 5 p.m. March 15, 2020, on La. 70, police said. Gros was driving at the same time east on La. 70 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Hicks then crossed the centerline and struck the Silverado head-on, police said.

Though Gros was wearing a seat belt, he suffered severe injuries and later died at a local hospital, police said. Hicks was also wearing a seat belt and was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Hicks had a blood alcohol content of .190% which is more than twice the legal limit, prosecutors said. Upon being released from the hospital, Hicks was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish jail, where she later posted bail.

After Hicks entered her guilty pleas, the court postponed her sentencing hearing to a later date pending an investigation, prosecutors said. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Lana Chaney handled the prosecution and District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. is presiding over the case.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in deadly Assumption Parish crash