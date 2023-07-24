Woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for killing husband in Oak Ridge in 2014

It's been more than eight years since 29-year-old Thomas Stephen "T.S." Thrasher Jr. was killed, and his parents finally have some solace.

His wife, Samantha A. Hendley, now 36, pleaded guilty July 20 to voluntary manslaughter for his 2014 death. She received an eight-year sentence from Judge Don Ash in Anderson County Criminal Court, and was credited with nearly 16 months already served in the county jail.

The conviction is bittersweet, according to Thrasher's mother, Ietta Messer.

T.S. Thrasher

"We rejoiced the day she was arrested and rejoiced the day she pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter," Messer said in a telephone interview.

Only Messer and T.S.'s father, Steve Thrasher, were allowed to give their statements verbally in court on how their son's killing had affected them. His two brothers and five sisters gave written statements, Messer said.

She told how only weeks before he was killed her son told her that if anything ever happened to him, his wife did it.

"She's smart mom," Messer said her son told her.

On Dec. 8, 2014, T.S. was found dead at the Oak Ridge apartment he shared with his wife and stepdaughter and daughter, ages 7 and 5. Messer said he was shot in the temple.

The gun was never found. Little information about the killing was released publicly by Oak Ridge police. Anderson County Assistant District Attorney General Dave Clark called the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in to investigate.

Steve Thrasher, joined by others, would picket at the Anderson County Courthouse, seeking information and action in response to his son's death. He offered a $5,000 reward for information. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee later issued a $10,000 reward.

It wasn't until February 2022 that Hendley was booked by TBI into the Anderson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder after being indicted by a grand jury. Bond was set at $1 million for the woman, who was then living in Harriman. A judge later denied a request to reduce the bond.

Pleading guilty to the voluntary manslaughter charge was reportedly a plea deal between her attorney, Matthew Rogers, and the district attorney general's office.

Messer said that friends and relatives from other states came to the courtroom July 20 to show support for the family.

"The depth of grief," Messer said, "you don't ever realize."

Even though he was an adult, she said, he was still her child. T.S. spent his childhood and most of his adult life in Oak Ridge. As a boy, he delivered newspapers for The Oak Ridger, where Messer worked.

She said she recommends professional counseling for others dealing with grief.

And, she said, she and family will be at every probation hearing for Hendley, arguing that she shouldn't be released early.

Hendley's sentence came only a few weeks after what would have been T.S.'s 38th birthday on July 5. Messer said Butterfinger cake was her son's favorite and she hasn't been able to make it since his death. She said Grace, her daughter and T.S.'s sister, who has Down syndrome, asked her if she could now make the cake again.

Messer said she hasn't yet, but some friends are planning a party and she'll make it then.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on Twitter@ridgernewsed.

