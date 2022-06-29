Woman pleads guilty in Wilburton shooting death

Jun. 29—A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 during an altercation in Wilburton has plead guilty to the crime in a plea deal with government prosecutors made prior to her scheduled June trial.

Alyssa Turner, 35, was initially federally indicted in August 2021 on three counts — murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person in the court of a violation to Title 18 — for the July 2 fatal shooting of Emmett Carshall in Wilburton following an alteration.

Attorneys for Turner filed an intent to plead guilty earlier his month with government prosecutors filing a charge of manslaughter in Indian Country 10 days later.

Turner formally pleaded guilty to the new charge stating that she shot the man "upon heat of passion."

"On July 2, 2021, in the heat of passion and during an argument, I shot Emmett Carshall, which led to his death," Turner wrote in acceptance of the agreement.

For accepting the plea agreement, government prosecutors moved to dismiss the superseding indictments of murder and the two firearm charges.

Turner faces up to 15-years in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons along with possible fines and restitution with supervised released of up to three years.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, a witness to the shooting told investigators Turner and Carshall were verbally and physically fighting inside a vehicle before the vehicle was pulled over by the witness on Main Street in Wilburton, court documents state.

The witness said she told Carshall to get out of the vehicle and that is when Turner got out and was telling Carshall to get out before retrieving a .380 caliber pistol from the witness' purse and shooting Carshall several times, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the witness said Carshall opened the door to the vehicle and said he was shot with Turner throwing the gun and saying, "call 911."

Story continues

Carshall was pronounced dead at the scene and Turner was taken into custody following the shooting, the affidavit states.

Formal sentencing of Turner will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted against Turner.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com