Woman pleads for help, then stabs boyfriend to death during fight, Texas cops say

A 35-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend to death during a fight at a home near Houston, investigators say.

Deputies responded to the overnight stabbing in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Dec. 18 tweet. The location is about 23 miles east of Houston.

The woman and her 46-year-old boyfriend got into a “physical altercation” that ended with her repeatedly stabbing him, Gonzalez said.

She had injuries consistent with fighting and, according to neighbors, could be heard pleading for help during the struggle, KHOU reported.

Some neighbors said they were woken up by her cries for help, investigators told KTRK.

It’s not clear if any neighbors tried to step in, or if it was already too late by the time they were alerted.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, Gonzalez said.

An investigation is underway and the case will be put before a grand jury to decide what charges, if any, the woman will face.

