Woman pleads to manslaughter in teen's shooting death

Apr. 13—Bria-Marie Nicole Register was sentenced in Glynn County Superior Court to prison, the result of her pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy last year, according to court and county police records.

Originally charged with murder in the killing of Javier Eduardo Cordova, the 29-year-old woman pleaded guilty April 6 to voluntary manslaughter.

Register was subsequently given a 20-year sentence last week, with 13 years to be spent in state prison followed by seven years' probation, according to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Also on April 6, Michael Howard pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for his role in the incident. He was sentenced to five years' probation with six months to serve.

Glynn County police originally charged Register and Howard with murder following the shooting death of Cordova at the Coastal Crest Suites apartments in the predawn hours of April 17, 2021.

Police responding at 2:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire at the apartments at 3108 Cypress Mill Road arrived to find Cordova lying beside the roadway with a gunshot wound. The teen was transferred to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

Police determined Cordova got into an argument with Register and Howard during a late-night cookout at Coastal Crest Suites. Howard pushed Cordova to the ground. Brandishing Howard's Glock handgun, Register then shot Cordova "while in the commission of striking Cordova upon the head and face with same firearm," police reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted county police with the investigation.

Police said Howard broke the Glock down after the shooting, tossing the "lower receiver" into the marsh and hiding the remainder inside a shower drain.

Additionally, police said, Howard and Register tried to destroy a doorbell surveillance camera to further conceal evidence of the shooting.

Story continues

In June 2021, Higgins announced that the murder charge against Howard had been dropped. After reviewing evidence and examining the case file, the DA's office concluded that Howard had no idea Register would use his gun to shoot Cordova, nor did he play any role in the actual shooting.

The evidence tampering charge against Howard remained.

Register remained charged with murder at the time, Higgins' office announced.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste on Tuesday praised the efforts of the DA's office to gain guilty pleas in the case.

"This senseless, senseless death occurred because two adults didn't choose to settle a dispute civilly," Battiste said in a statement. "They chose to settle an alleged dispute with a 17-year-old teenager by using a firearm. The investigation by Glynn County police and the GBI provided extensive evidence which facilitated the pleas entered last week."