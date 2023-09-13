Woman pleads no contest to charges in $200K theft

Sep. 13—A Guys Mills woman has pleaded no contest in connection with the theft of more than $200,000 from her former employer.

Barbara L. Miller, 52, pleaded no contest Monday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to one count each of forgery and theft by deception as well as six counts of access device fraud — all felony counts. She also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of tampering with records.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Miller in November 2021 with a total of 117 counts in connection with the theft of $207,814.28 from her then-employer Imperial Carbide Inc., a tooling and machining company in Vernon Township. The thefts occurred over multiple months from May 2019 to July 2021, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Miller had worked in the company's administration involving payroll processing and other duties.

Authorities alleged she used a variety of techniques to get money, according to court documents.

Miller forged signatures of company officials on fraudulent gift letters to account for $7,000 in her bank account that had been stolen from the company, as well as forged the signature of the firm's president on a check for another $2,000.

Police alleged Miller also used various employees' company credit cards and other company credit cards without authorization, resulting in fraudulent purchases and cash advances.

According to the criminal complaint: one credit card was used 92 times over 10 months for a total of $12,118.55; another for 32 times over eight months for $3,885.48; another for 587 times over 24 months for $78,237.57; another for 31 times over 10 months for $13,887.62; another for 165 times over 20 months for $23,929.66; and another for 88 times over 15 months for $17,481.05.

The complaint alleges Miller used payroll deception schemes a total of 31 times to enrich her own bank accounts as well. She deposited a total of $3,207.05 into her personal checking account and deposited $10,300 into her personal savings account.

Miller also got management signatures on company checks under false pretenses 34 times to pay for what was a total of $35,767.30 in personal expenses, the complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges she altered a total of 44 transactions on a total of five monthly credit card statements to conceal fraudulent transactions.

Miller remains free on $30,000 bond awaiting sentencing Nov. 29 in Crawford County Court.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.