Woman pleads no contest in child poisoning case

Mar. 11—A Cochranton-area woman accused of fatally poisoning her adopted handicapped son 18 months ago has pleaded no contest to third-degree murder.

Mary Diehl was set to go on trial next week in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a charge of homicide for the death of Najir William Diehl, 11, in September 2021.

The trial was expected to be lengthy with potentially 30 witnesses to be called. Around 300 potential jurors were to be called in for the trial.

However, Diehl, 63, entered a no-contest plea to third-degree murder Friday morning before Judge Mark Stevens as part of a negotiated plea deal between Eric Hackwelder, Diehl's defense attorney, and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend Friday's 90-minute court hearing.

Pennsylvania State Police had alleged Diehl poisoned the child by giving him windshield washer fluid to drink. Najir wasn't ambulatory on his own, according to authorities.

By pleading no contest, Diehl did not admit guilt, but agreed there was enough evidence to convict her had the case gone to trial. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

As part of the negotiated plea deal to third-degree murder, the maximum sentence Diehl will receive is 20 years.

Also as part of the negotiated plea deal, the defense agreed to ask the court impose no less than a six-year minimum sentence for Diehl while the DA's Office agreed not to ask for more than a 10-year minimum sentence.

Stevens explained to Diehl that if she accepts the negotiated sentence recommendation, her minimum sentence would be between six to 10 years with a maximum of no more than 20 years. Sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday before Stevens.

A third-degree murder charge carries a maximum 40 years in jail, if convicted.

Asked by the judge if she "had suffered from a mental disease or defect in that you did not know what you were doing at the time," Diehl responded, "I had none of that."

Diehl did break down, crying softly for a brief period when Stevens reviewed the elements of the allegation against her before finally accepting her plea.

Police initially were called to the Diehl home in East Fairfield Township at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2021 — the Labor Day holiday — after Najir was found deceased in his bed by Diehl, state police said.

The Diehl home, located on Mallard Road, is about 5 miles north of Cochranton.

The criminal complaint filed by state police alleges Diehl "on or about September 5, 2021, with malice, premeditation and the specific intent to kill, did have the care dependent victim ingest poison for the purposes of causing his death."

Initially, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled the death asphyxiation due to seizure disorder as the child had a history of seizures.

Though no autopsy was performed, the Crawford County Coroner's Office did have toxicology testing done following the death.

Toxicology samples tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other drugs and substances.

Toxicology results received by the coroner's office in late October 2021 found methanol poisoning in the child's blood samples. The death then was ruled a homicide due to respiratory failure due to methanol toxicity.

Diehl was charged with homicide on Nov. 8, 2021, following an interview she had that day with state police at the Meadville barracks.

Both Hackwelder and Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo declined comment to the Tribune following Friday's hearing.

Diehl remains held at the Crawford County jail in Saegertown without bond awaiting sentencing next week.

