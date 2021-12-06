Woman pleads no contest in DUI hit-and-run crash that killed man in Hanover

A woman will serve one year minus one day to two years minus two days in York County Prison for running over and killing a man in Hanover after drinking and then leaving the scene.

Vanessa Harris, 34, of Penn Township, pleaded no contest on Thursday to accidents involving death or personal injury in the crash that killed Zackery Rodkey, 29, of Hanover, on Jan. 7, 2018, according to court records.

Harris did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to obtain a conviction. She was set to go to trial on Dec. 13, court records state.

Neither Harris nor her attorney, Roy Galloway III, could be reached on Monday.

RELATED: Woman charged in fatal DUI crash had worked in York County District Attorney's Office

In this photo from Sept. 26, 2018, Zackery Rodkey, 29, of Hanover, is seen in this framed picture with his daughter, Zoey, top, and his wife's daughter, Hailey, right. The picture sits on a table at Rodkey's mother's home in Heidelberg Township. "He always said he had two daughters," said Rodkey's wife, Jessica Hooper. "He treated them both equally, there was no difference."

At 2:10 a.m., Rodkey was walking on North Railroad Street when he lost his balance and fell into the road. A minivan then hit him and left the scene, Hanover Borough police said.

Police reviewed surveillance video, and a detective later spotted a 2012 Honda Odyssey that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Harris owned the minivan. Law enforcement found the vehicle at her home and noticed a “thick substance” on the front bumper. Testing revealed that material was consistent with Rodkey’s DNA.

In an interview, Harris told investigators that she went to two bars in the Cross Keys and New Oxford areas the night before the crash. She reported that she drank more than usual, police said, and drove home.

In this photo from Dec. 4, 2018, Vanessa Harris walks into the 19-1-03 district justice office in Hanover. Harris, 34, of Penn Township, pleaded guilty on Thursday to accidents involving death or personal injury in the crash that killed Zackery Rodkey, 29, of Hanover, on Jan. 7, 2018, according to court records.

READ: Hanover Borough police charge woman in hit-and-run death of Zackery Rodkey

Rodkey graduated from South Western High School in 2006 and enjoyed deejaying, bowling, singning karaoke and playing card games and video games with friends, according to his obituary.

He was a father of two daughters, his obituary states, and a member of the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 720 and Hanover Dart League.

Before law enforcement filed the charges, the York County District Attorney’s Office hired Harris as a unit secretary. She worked there from June 11 to Sept. 27, 2018, and made $13.87 per hour.

Story continues

Harris remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. She must report to begin serving her sentence in York County Prison on Feb. 25, 2022.

ALSO OF INTEREST: 'He had a great personality:' Learn more about Zackery Rodkey, who was killed in a hit-and-run in Hanovery

Contact Dylan Segelbaum at 717-771-2102.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County woman pleads no contest in fatal DUI hit-and-run in Hanover