Woman pleads no contest to second-degree murder in death of 5 year-old

Mar. 15—More than three years after being accused of fatally strangling her 5-year-old stepson, Melynie Tyalan Curtis pleaded no contest Tuesday to counts of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to serve a 25-year prison sentence.

The remaining charges in a nine-count amended indictment were dismissed as part of her agreement with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Curtis was arrested in September 2018 after medical personnel told officers her claim her stepson, Jayden Curtis, had accidentally drowned in a tub was inconsistent with his injuries.

The boy's hair and clothes were dry when paramedics responded to her 911 call, according to a Santa Fe Police Department report, and he had no water in the his lungs. Curtis having said water was coming from his nose and mouth when she pulled him out of the tub.

The report said Curtis — who had her first baby at 14 and had just given birth to her third child weeks before the incident — later told investigators she had choked Jayden, her husband's son from another relationship, but hadn't meant to do it "that hard."

She was home caring for Jayden, her newborn and her 19-month-old son at the time of the incident, documents said. Her 6-year-old son from a previous relationship was with his maternal grandmother, police reports said.

Prosecutor Haley Murphy said Tuesday an investigation revealed Tyalan Curtis had tortured the boy before strangling him, including striking him all about his body with an object and injuring his genitals.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington alluded to a pattern of intergenerational trauma in her family during Tuesday's hearing. Her attorney, Todd Farkas declined to elaborate on that history following the hearing.