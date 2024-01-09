Woman pleads not guilty to charges in connection to Valley Station home invasions

A Louisville woman pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery, a day after police said she confessed to multiple home invasions in Valley Station.

Jamara Hondrea Cureton, 30, turned herself in at Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday, police said. Police allege Cureton assaulted an 82-year old woman inside her home in the 11400 block of Ridge Lake Drive Friday night before stealing several items from her home.

LMPD also believes Cureton is responsible for two other unconnected home invasions in Valley Station that occurred sometime earlier.

A judge set Cureton's bond at $500,000 cash with home incarceration, if posted.

Cureton allegedly broke in to the 82-year-old woman's home by shattering the door with a crowbar, LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said. She also allegedly carried a hatchet while checking door handles to residences and garages in the 11200 block of Deering Road in Valley Station.

The 82-year-old woman, who police did not identify, was hospitalized for lacerations to her head. She was in "serious, but stable" condition Monday afternoon, Boeckman said.

