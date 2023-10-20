Woman pleads not guilty to child abuse charges after being accused of waterboarding son

A woman pled not guilty in Dayton court Thursday after prosecutors accused her of “basically” waterboarding her son.

>>PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: ‘Just shocking;’ Mother facing charges after ‘basically’ waterboarding son, prosecutor says

Alyssa Stanko is facing child endangering and abuse charges after what allegedly did to her biological son earlier this year, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

News Center 7 previously reported that police and children’s services only learned about it because somebody saw what was happening and reported it.

We are working to learn when Stanko will be back in court.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

>>Emergency demolition ordered after vacant Springfield home catches fire twice

Heck told News Center 7 back in September that police obtained a video they say showed her spraying her own son down with a garden hose fitted with a high-pressure sprayer in late May.

“And she is basically borderline waterboarding her 4-year-old son,” Heck said.

He called the video gut-wrenching. Stanko’s son, who Heck said is high-risk and has special needs, could be seen screaming and crying during the incident. Heck said what makes it even more heartbreaking is the reason they believe she did it.

“It’s just shocking. It’s just amazing when you see it, the defendant, his mother, is yelling and cursing at him and all because he had an accident in his pants,” Heck said.

The child is now in protective custody.